Ukrainian leaders thank Poles in Independence Day messages

OLIVIER MATTHYS/PAP/EPA

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, and Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian prime minister, have thanked Poles for their support for their country in its war with Russia, in messages to mark Polish Independence Day on November 11.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian nation, I extend my sincerest wishes to the President of the Republic of Poland and the entire Polish nation on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Poland. I wish that your independence will be inviolable and eternal,” Zelensky posted on X.

He said that the Polish and Ukrainian nations share a common goal and value: Freedom. “Whenever we were on the same side, we changed history for the better and won together. Together we are at least twice as strong,” Zelensky wrote.

He said that Ukrainians will never forget their gratitude towards Poland and will always appreciate the help of Poles in the most difficult times of Russian aggression. “The Polish nation helped Ukraine survive. I am grateful for the respect shown to all Ukrainians to whom Poles gave shelter and opened their homes to them,” Zelensky wrote.

“A strong partnership between our nations, forever free, makes us and our entire Europe stronger! Ukraine and Poland are united in freedom and will always be together – in the EU, Nato and in all decisive moments of our common history,” Zelensky said.

“Happy Independence Day, Poland!” he concluded.

Shmyhal, the prime minister of Ukraine, also sent his best wishes to Poles on the occasion of National Independence Day. “I extend my sincerest wishes to Poland and the Polish Nation on the occasion of Independence Day! We appreciate your solidarity with Ukraine. I thank every Polish Family that supported Ukrainians in the most difficult times. I wish Poland prosperity and prosperity! he wrote.

On November 11, Poland celebrates National Independence Day to commemorate the transfer of the supreme command of the Polish army to Jozef Pilsudski by the Regency Council on that day in 1918. The holiday was established by the Sejm of the Republic of Poland in 1937. It was abolished in 1945 and it was not officially marked during the times of the Polish People’s Republic. The holiday was restored in 1989 and since then National Independence Day on November 11 has been a public holiday.