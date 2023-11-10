Poland may mull Euro adoption in 8-10 years, central bank head says

"The debate on Poland's entry into the eurozone may begin in eight-ten years at the earliest, when Poland reaches the level of development in Western countries," Adam Glapinski, president of Poland's central bank told a Friday press conference.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland may start discussing adoption of the euro not earlier that in eight-ten years, Poland’s central bank governor has argued.

Under its accession treaty with the EU, Poland is formally committed to adopting the euro, but no date has ever been set for just when the common European currency will replace the zloty.

“It can be done earlier but to the detriment of Poland,” he added.

Glapinski, who in May 2022 was re-elected for a second six-year term of office, has long opposed euro adoption. He has said on several occasions he will not allow the country to join the eurozone while in his current job.

Adopting the euro in Poland would be deeply harmful and result in a “radical drop” in the rate of GDP growth, Glapinski had earlier warned.