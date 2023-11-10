Polish coalition agreement calls for de-politicisation of public media

The agreement was initialled by Donald Tusk, the head of Civic Platform (PO), Szymon Holownia, the head of Poland 2050, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of the Polish People's Party (PSL), and Wlodzimierz Czarzasty and Robert Biedron, the New Left leaders.

Marcin Obara/PAP

A coalition agreement signed by three opposition groupings has called for the de-politicisation of public media, the separation of Church and state, and the independence of the judiciary.

The leaders of the three groupings signed the agreement on Friday in a move that could pave the way to the formation of a new government.

The 13-page document consists of a 24-step programme which includes the de-politicisation of public media.

“We will repair and de-politicise the public media,” the agreement says.

“They have become largely responsible for the schism in society, the spreading of lies and deliberately orchestrated vilification and hate campaigns, leading to the splitting of the national community. We pledge to take all necessary steps to put an immediate end to this and make those who sowed hatred with public money responsible for their actions,” the agreement adds.

In addition, it reaffirms the groupings’ commitment to the separation of Church and state, based on the principles of mutual independence and the impartiality of the state in matters of religious and philosophical beliefs.

The opposition leaders also declared an intention to restore a legal order that has been “shaken by the actions of (our) predecessors.”

“We will ensure the legitimacy of the law enforcement agencies and the constitutional judiciary,” says the agreement. “We will make every effort to restore the constitutional and apolitical shape of the National Council of the Judiciary and the Supreme Court. The courts must be close to citizens and are there to serve them.”