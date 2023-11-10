Coalition agreement calls for end of Poland’s CBA

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) will be dismantled under a coalition agreement signed on Friday by three opposition groupings.

The agreement could pave the way for the formation of a new government.

One of the items in the document specifies the closing down of the CBA in an effort to “depoliticise the uniformed services and special services alike, and introduce clear rules for state control over them.”

According to its website, the CBA was established to “combat corruption in public and economic life, particularly in public and local government institutions as well as to fight against activities detrimental to the State’s economic interests.”

The resources of the CBA as well as its authority are to be transferred to other departments of Polish law enforcement agencies.

One of them might be the division for combating corruption offences in the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Polish Police.

This will “strengthen the fight against corruption, completely abandoned by the previous government,” says the agreement.

Getting rid of the CBA, the agreement states, will aid in “preventing its repeated use for political strife and restriction of civil rights.”