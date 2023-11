Marcin Obara/PAP

The coalition agreement signed on Friday by the leaders of the parties that won the parliamentary majority in the general election names Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition (KO), as the prime minister.

The agreement also names Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz from the Polish People’s Party (PSL) and Krzysztof Gawkowski from The New Left as deputy prime ministers.