Party leaders sign coalition agreement

Marcin Obara/PAP

The leaders of three Polish opposition groupings have a signed a coalition agreement in a move that could pave the way to the formation of a new government.

The agreement was initialed by Donald Tusk, the head of Civic Platform, Szymon Holownia, the head of Poland 2050, Władyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of Polish People’s Party, and Wlodzimierz Czarzasty and Robert Biedron, the New Left leaders, at noon on Friday.

It strengthens the opposition hand when it comes to forming the next Polish government because united the three control a majority in the lower house of the Polish parliament.

Although on Tuesday, Andrzej Duda gave the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, the first shot at forming a new government, no other party has said it will work his Law and Justice party, and therefore he is unlikely to win a vote of confidence in the new parliament.

This opens the door for the opposition to present the president with the framework of a government.