Opposition parties ready to sign coalition agreement says Tusk

Marcin Obara/PAP

The leaders of the parties that won the parliamentary majority in the elections are ready to sign a coalition agreement, Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition (KO), said on Friday.

Donald Tusk from the Civic Platform, Szymon Holownia from Poland 2050, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz from the Polish People’s Party, along with Wlodzimierz Czarzasty and Robert Biedron, co-chairmen of the New Left held a press conference at 12 noon in the Senate.

“It is with great satisfaction for those gathered here today, that on the eve of the Independence Day anniversary we can delivery news of full responsibility for our homeland,” said Tusk.

Tusk added, “we are ready to sign the text of the coalition agreement in a moment, which will be a set of guideposts and recommendations for our work after receiving such an opportunity from the president.”