Extraordinary moment wild lynx spotted trotting down Łódź street as he heads south in ‘search of love’

Lodz zoo

A large lynx has caused a stir after being recorded on video prowling around the streets of Łódź.

Quickly going viral, a video published online showed the wildcat trotting nonchalantly down a city street at night whilst keeping to the pavement.

Recorded from a moving car, a man can be overheard saying that the animal has a collar and is probably from a zoo. In the background, a woman correctly identifies it as a lynx.

The city’s zoo also found itself inundated with calls asking if a lynx had escaped from their care.

Issuing a denial, the zoo continued by saying that the case was being dealt with by the city’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

However, as sightings mounted, the zoo issued another statement urging the public to be cautious: “Listen to us well! The lynx in Łódź comes all the way from Northern Poland and is marked and tracked by environmentalists. Do not approach him and leave him alone.”

Continuing, they explained his presence in the city: “It is most likely he is heading to the mountains to find a partner!”

The zoo, which has two lynxes of its own – Keith and Bertha – has now supplied further details of the wandering cat.

“His name is Regent,” they revealed, before affectionately calling him the lynx that is looking for love.

“He is the result of a reintroduction program conducted in Northern Poland so his wanderings and actions are under constant monitoring,” they said.

Released last November near Mirosławiec, he has since spent much of his time roaming the North. Since October, though, he has been walking in a southerly direction.

The zoo also repeated calls for the public not to panic.

“He is heading further south. Moreover, he has never demonstrated any aggressive behaviour and is a proficient hunter. The best thing the public can do is leave him alone and let him roam!”

The zoo also warned against those thinking of boosting their Insta profiles with a picture of the animal.

“The worst thing you can do is approach him and try and pet him, feed him or use him for photo sessions. Please leave him alone for his own good.”

The zoo added that although Regent has never shown any signs of aggression, people should not approach him or try and feed him Lodz zoo

The zoo finished by wishing Regent all the best in his pursuit for a partner. “And good luck bro,” they added.

This latest news follows on from January’s sighting of a rare Eurasian Lynx after it was spotted in Krepą Forest in West Pomerania as well as a sighting near Poznań in 2020.

A protected species, scientists estimate that around 200 live in Poland.

Fully grown, the wild cat can reach weights of up to 30kg and measure around one metre.

Although a predator, lynxes do not traditionally pose a threat to either humans or pets such as cats and dogs.