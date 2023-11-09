Shrimply the best! Łódź man sets taste buds alight with his sushi dishes made out of LEGO

Fittingly titled ‘Ramen’, Michał Duda’s design was constructed from 2,597 bricks in all and features a bamboo roll-out pad, a decorative ‘ceramic’ bowl, chopsticks inside a ‘paper’ wrapper, a traditional chirirenge spoon and various ingredients that will allow users to customise their Lego meal.

Michał Duda

A Łódź-based Lego enthusiast is hoping to see his latest project added to the Danish firm’s permanent portfolio after creating a ramen meal set made entirely out of toy bricks.

Fittingly titled ‘Ramen’, Michał Duda’s design was constructed from 2,597 bricks in all and features a bamboo roll-out pad, a decorative ‘ceramic’ bowl, chopsticks inside a ‘paper’ wrapper, a traditional chirirenge spoon and various ingredients that will allow users to customise their Lego meal.

Possible ingredients include curly ramen noodles, egg, shrimp in Panko, Nori seaweed, cooked shrimp, various types of mushrooms, fish cakes, pak choi, corn and chives.Michał Duda

Duda, an employee of the Faculty of Geographical Sciences at the University of Łódź, said: “The idea is to have lots of ingredients so that people can make the meal they want – for instance, you can have vegetarian ramen or with Chasu bacon.”

Possible ingredients include curly ramen noodles, egg, shrimp in Panko, Nori seaweed, cooked shrimp, various types of mushrooms, fish cakes, pak choi, corn and chives.

Now, Duda’s project has been entered into the Lego Ideas category on the firm’s website where it has already racked up 1,250 votes.Michał Duda

The broth, meanwhile, is available in three options: from clear to thick.

Now, Duda’s project has been entered into the Lego Ideas category on the firm’s website where it has already racked up 1,250 votes.

Duda’s project has quickly gathered traction with Lego fans the world over praising his technique.Michał Duda

“Oh my gosh,” exclaimed one user. “I am honestly blown away by the beauty of this and the concept of making your own ramen compositions is genius… Crazy inventive.”Michał Duda

Should it earn 10,000, it will then advance to undergo assessment from a panel of jurors who will decide whether it will be formally admitted into the Lego family.

Whilst this target figure still seems a long way off, Duda’s project has quickly gathered traction with Lego fans the world over praising his technique.

Others praised Duda for using the hands of Lego figures and transforming them into noodles. Yet more simply admitted that just looking at the set made them feel hungry.Michał Duda

“Oh my gosh,” exclaimed one user. “I am honestly blown away by the beauty of this and the concept of making your own ramen compositions is genius… Crazy inventive.”

Others praised Duda for using the hands of Lego figures and transforming them into noodles. Yet more simply admitted that just looking at the set made them feel hungry.

This is not the first time that Duda has submitted a project to Lego Ideas. In 2020 he reimagined the Scheibler Power Plant in Łódź, building the Art Nouveau landmark out of Lego bricks to honour its 110th anniversary.Michał Duda

This is not the first time that Duda has submitted a project to Lego Ideas. In 2020 he reimagined the Scheibler Power Plant in Łódź, building the Art Nouveau landmark out of Lego bricks to honour its 110th anniversary.

Despite its fantastical detail, it earned only 1,251 votes, a figure that he has already smashed with his ramen project.

As things stand, Duda has 599 more days to hit the 10,000 mark, a number that many are already tipping him to surpass.