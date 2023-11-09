Stash of US and Russian gold coins worth over 100,000zł found in Szczecin forest

The group from the Szczecin Exploration Group Association had been exploring local woodland in search of traces from the Battle of Szczecin from the opening stages of WWII when they came across the hoard of gold coins.

Stowarzyszenie Szczecińska Grupa Eksploracyjna

Treasure-hunters dedicated to uncovering remnants of World War II, were left speechless after unearthing 70 gold coins during a search last Sunday.

The 70 gold coins estimated to be worth over PLN 100,000 were found inside a corroded metal can buried 20cm below the surface.

The group’s Łukasz Istelski said: “Yesterday, two friends from the association and I went on a standard search for things left over from World War II – buttons, coins.

“But no one expected to find gold coins.

“This is a dream come true for every detectors and every seeker. It is not only a material treasure, but above all a great event.”

Included among the hoard were 20, 10, and 5 US dollars, and 15 and 5 rubles, weighing a total of 404 grams.

In a Facebook post, the association said: “There are no words to describe this! Today will go down in history.

Stowarzyszenie Szczecińska Grupa Eksploracyjna

“Another success of our association.

“Today Andrzej broke the bank, had a walled heart attack. We’re still recovering and I think not many people will sleep tonight”

Although the exact origin of the buried coins remains a mystery, the association now plans to transfer them to the district office and investigate their connection to wartime activities.