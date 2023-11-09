Negotiations to evacuate Polish citizens from Gaza ‘difficult’ says dep. FM

The government is continuing negotiations to evacuate 20 Polish citizens from the Gaza Strip despite the difficult conditions, a deputy Polish foreign minister has said.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the evacuation of the stranded Poles has so far been impossible “due to the reasons attributable to other countries and entities.”

“The situation is extremely difficult and complex,” said Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a deputy foreign minister, on Thursday. “We are doing everything to get our citizens out, also people with dual citizenship.

“However, it must be said that there is great difficulty in the dialogue when it comes to getting these people out of Gaza. It was also the purpose of the talks held by our ministry with the ambassadors of Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian representative.”

He reiterated that “this process is extremely difficult and complicated” and that “intensive discussions on this issue continue.”