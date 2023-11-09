Most Poles oppose president’s choice of PM to form new gov’t says poll

Over 50 percent of Polish citizens disagree with President Andrzej Duda's decision to give Mateusz Morawiecki (pictured), the incumbent prime minister, a shot at forming the new government, according a new opinion survey.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Over 50 percent of Polish citizens disagree with President Andrzej Duda’s decision to give Mateusz Morawiecki, the incumbent prime minister, a shot at forming the new government, according a new opinion survey.

The Pollster Research Institute survey conducted for the newspaper Super Express showed that 52 percent of respondents believe that Duda did not make the right move by entrusting the mission of forming a government to the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of participants support Duda’s decision, and 10 percent have no opinion on the matter.

“I am not surprised by (the results of – PAP) this poll,” Professor Antoni Dudek, a political scientist from Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw, told Super Express. “It reflects the true outcome of the election.

“The president is playing for time in the interests of the formation he comes from, although everyone knows the results of the election, and no one wants to hold coalition talks with PiS,” Dudek added, in reference to the fact that the president was once a member of the governing Law and Justice party.

The survey was conducted on November 7-8, 2023, on a representative sample of 1,014 Poles.