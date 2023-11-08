Coalition agreement will be signed Friday says senior opposition MP

The coalition agreement of three opposition groupings which hope to form a new Polish government will be signed this Friday, according to Borys Budka, the head of the opposition Civic Coalition (KO) parliamentary caucus.

“Signing on Friday. Everything is on the right track,” Budka told reporters on Wednesday.

After the ruling socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) lost their parliamentary majority in the October 15 election, three main opposition groupings, the liberal KO, the centre-right Third Way alliance and the New Left asked President Andrzej Duda to allow them to form a coalition government under the leadership of Donald Tusk, KO’s leader.

Although on Tuesday, Duda nominated the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, as the head of the new government, Morawiecki is unlikely to win a vote of confidence in parliament as all the other parties have ruled out a coalition with PiS.