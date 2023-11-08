Tourists coming back to Warsaw after COVID-19 pandemic

Jacek Turczyk/PAP

The number of tourists visiting the Polish capital on the rise again after the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, according to a report analysing data from 2022.

Each year the Warsaw Tourism Office publishes the results of their research that contains information about tourism in the city, from all the Polish capital has to offer to information on its development.

According to the ‘Tourism in Warsaw’ report, in 2022 alone Warsaw was visited by nine million people. Polish tourists constituted 7.1 million of the arrivals and 1.9 million people came from abroad, mainly from Germany and the United Kingdom.

This means a 78 percent increase on 2021 and a shortfall of just 11 percent from the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

“The report shows that after the break in travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists choose our city more and more often again,” said Paweł Moras, the president of the Warsaw Tourism Office, on Wednesday.

“It’s very good news also for residents, as 80 percent of people living in Warsaw notice that the developments in tourism positively impacts their lives as well.”

The most popular places among visitors include The Royal Lazienki Park, the King John III Palace Museum in Wilanow, the Royal Castle, as well as the Copernicus Science Centre and the PGE National Stadium.

“We want Warsaw to constantly become more and more attractive, not only for residents, but also for tourists,” said Rafal Trzaskowski, the city’s mayor.

“We are happy to hold the title of ‘European Best Destination 2023’,” Trzaskowski added. “We hope that it will continue to be a magnet for domestic and international visitors for a long time to come.”