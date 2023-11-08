‘Tyson bought my pigeons’: Mike Tyson flies to Poland to buy 100 pigeons from local breeder

Photos posted online show former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson posing next to a breeder in the village of Piątnica, near Łomza.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has stunned locals after flying into Poland to buy one hundred pigeons in the north-eastern village of Piątnica.

The story was broken yesterday by an Instagram account called Teamhypetalk with the user posting a trio of pictures showing the former heavyweight champion posing next to a breeder.

Flirting with understatement, the accompanying caption read: “Mike Tyson flew especially to Piątnica (near Łomża) to buy 100 pigeons from a local trader! No-one could have predicted such a turn of events.”

Initially met with disbelief, the story appears to have since been verified by the Mylomza.pl portal who published more pictures of Tyson.

Standing alongside his team and other locals, images show Iron Mike dressed in a white jacket and bobble hat with his fist clenched in the air.

However, whilst it has now been confirmed that Tyson did fly to Poland, the status of the transaction remains shrouded in secrecy.

According to Mylomza.pl, several veterinary officers were called in to Piątnica to vaccinate the pigeons so that they could be certified for export to the USA.

“However, the issue of exporting birds is not simple,” added the portal, “with Virulent Newcastle Disease and HAPI restricting the free trade of these animals.”

For his part, the breeder has refused to comment to the press.

Once billed as “the most dangerous man on the planet”, Tyson has long been known for his love of pigeons.

Growing up in New York, he found solace in caring for pigeons during a traumatic childhood. Relentlessly bullied, he snapped when one of his tormentors killed one of his cherished birds.

“The guy ripped the head off my pigeon, it was the first thing I had ever loved in my life, and that was the first time I threw a punch,” he once revealed.

“I was fat and ugly and kids teased me all the time. The only joy I had was pigeons. I’ve loved them since I was nine. They were my escape.”

Regarded as one of the finest – and most vicious – fighters to have ever lived, Tyson has cited pigeons as being a calming and grounding influence throughout his helter-skelter life.

Previously, he has admitted to finishing a relationship with a partner who killed and cooked one of his birds, as well as knocking out a binman with “a titanic right hand” after he threw away a crate containing the remains of Julius, his favourite pigeon.