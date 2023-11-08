FM discusses with Israeli peer situation of Poles stuck in Gaza

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, about the situation of Polish citizens trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip, Rau has reported on social media.

Nearly 30 Poles are stuck in Gaza after Israel launched a massive air and land assault on the Palestinian territory following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7. Poland is waiting for permission from Israel to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn territory through the Rafah land crossing on the border with Egypt.

On Tuesday night, Rau wrote on X that during his telephone talk with Cohen they “took the opportunity to discuss the situation of the Polish families trapped in Gaza.”

“I am grateful to the Minister for his personal involvement in organising aid for them. The situation of the civilian population must be of particular concern to democratic governments. Poland and Israel will pursue a path of cooperation on this issue,” Rau added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister, told private broadcaster Radio Zet that Poland was waiting for a formal decision from Israel so that Polish citizens could leave the Gaza Strip. He said that Poland had provided Israel with the evacuation list nearly a month ago and that Polish consular and diplomatic service are in constant contact with the Poles stuck in Gaza.