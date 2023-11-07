Poland’s unemployment rate remains flat at 5.0 pct in October – MinFam

Poland recorded a 5-percent unemployment rate in October, which is in line with expectations, the Ministry of Family and Social Policy said.

The registered unemployment rate in Poland in October 2023 was 5.0 percent, unchanged compared to September, according to preliminary data from the ministry.

“The following months may bring a slight increase in unemployment, resulting from the completion of some seasonal work,” Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister, was quoted as saying in a ministry press release.

At the end of October 2023, as many as 772,200 unemployed people were registered at labour offices, 3,800 fewer than in September, the preliminary figures show.