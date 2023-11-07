Forming a government is an honour and a challenge says PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the incumbent prime minister, has expressed his gratitude toward Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, for giving him the mission of forming the new government.

On Monday evening, Duda announced his decision on nominating Morawiecki as the head of the new government following the October 15 general election.

“After a calm analysis and consultations, I decided to entrust the mission of forming a government to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,” Duda said during a televised address.

Morawiecki thanked the president on the X platform.

“The mission entrusted to me by President Andrzej Duda is a great honour but also a challenge. Thank you for your trust. I invite all parliamentarians who put Poland first to work with me,” wrote the prime minister.

Morawiecki underlined that, according to the election results, Poles had not voted for one-party domination but for a parliament where “cooperation is to prevail.”

Duda earlier announced he would convene the first session of the country’s newly-elected parliament on November 13, which, under the Polish constitution, must happen within 30 days of the election.

The president then has 14 days to appoint the prime minister and task them with forming a government. The appointee has 14 days to secure a vote of confidence from lawmakers. If this attempt is unsuccessful, parliament then selects its own nominee for the head of government.