President announces Mateusz Morawiecki as his pick for new PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, announced his decision on nominating Mateusz Morawiecki as the country’s new prime minister during a televised address on Monday evening.

After the ruling socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) lost their parliamentary majority in the October 15 election, three main opposition groupings, the liberal Civic Coalition (KO), the centre-right Third Way alliance and the New Left asked Duda to allow them to form a coalition government under the leadership of Donald Tusk, KO’s leader.

Meanwhile, PiS has named the incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as their choice to lead the new government. But, given that all the other parties have ruled out a coalition with PiS, Morawiecki is unlikely to win a vote of confidence in parliament.

On October 26, following two days of presidential talks with the political groups that had won parliamentary seats, Tusk and Morawiecki were also named by Duda as two candidates for prime minister in the new government.

Duda has also announced he will convene the first session of the country’s newly-elected parliament on November 13, which, under the Polish constitution, must happen within 30 days of the election.

The president then has 14 days to appoint the prime minister and task them with forming a government. The appointee has 14 days to secure a vote of confidence from lawmakers. If this attempt is unsuccessful, parliament then selects its own nominee for the head of the government.