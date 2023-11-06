Poland ranks 6th in Europe for foreign students ratio says report

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has placed sixth on a list of European countries with the largest number of foreign students, according to a report by Project Atlas researcher.

“Project Atlas is global research initiative that disseminates comparable student mobility data, conducts studies on academic migration and the internationalisation of higher education, and provides customised workshops and research to strengthen the collection of mobility data around the world,” according to its website.

According to Project Atlas, over 7 percent of all students in Poland are foreigners. Ukrainians account for 55.8 percent of all foreigners studying in Poland and Belarusians for 13.9 percent. Zimbabwean nationals are the third largest group.

Great Britain tops the list prepared by Project Atlas, with foreigners accounting for 25 percent of all students in that country. Next come the Netherlands (14 percent) and France (over 13 percent).