Gdynia murder manhunt suspect confirmed dead

The 44-year-old had been missing since the body of his son was found on the morning of October 20 in a flat on Gornicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the coastal city.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Gdansk Prosecutor’s office has confirmed that a body discovered in a pond near the northern Polish city of Gdynia is that of a man being hunted by police over the murder of his son.

Grzegorz Borys had been sought for 18 days in connection with the death of his six-year-old son but had remained undetected despite a massive search involving police and Military Police officers.

The 44-year-old had been missing since the body of his son was found on the morning of October 20 in a flat on Gornicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the coastal city.

Karina Kaminska, a police spokeswoman, said on Monday that a man’s body had been found in Lepusz Pond, near Gdynia, and would be taken for a post mortem examination, but could not confirm at the time that the body was that of Borys.

However, later on Monday, local prosecutors said the remains were his.

“Examinations have concluded on a man’s body found today in the search area,” a spokeswoman of the Gdansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office said. “They have enabled it to be established that they are the remains of Grzegorz Borys. Of course further activities will be conducted as to the cause of death, including a post mortem.”

The spokeswoman would not disclose how the body had been identified.

On the day of the murder, CCTV recorded Borys running to a forest not far from where the incident took place.

Two weeks later the police decided to concentrate the search on a 2-hectare area around Lepusz Pond.