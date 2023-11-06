Body found in Gdynia murder manhunt

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Police hunting a murder suspect near the northern Polish city of Gdynia have discovered a man’s body in a pond that has been the focus of their search.

Grzegorz Borys has been sought for 18 days in connection with the death of his six-year-old son but has remained undetected despite a massive search involving police and Military Police officers.

The 44-year-old has been missing since the body of his son was found on the morning of October 20 in a flat on Gornicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the coastal city.

Karina Kaminska, a police spokeswoman, said on Monday that a man’s body had been found in Lepusz Pond, near Gdynia, and would be taken for a post mortem examination, but she could not confirm that the body was that of Borys.

On the day of the murder, CCTV recorded Borys running to a forest not far from where the incident took place.

Two weeks later the police decided to concentrate the search on a 2-hectare area around a nearby pond.

Kaminska said last Friday the decision to focus on the area “resulted from specific information and traces collected by officers.” She added that the police had not ruled out that Borys is dead.