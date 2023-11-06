Poles want to maintain state institutions says survey

More than 60 percent of Poles are in favour of retaining state institutions such as the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) and the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), according to the findings of a new opinion poll.

The CBA was created to combat corruption, with a special focus on public and local government institutions, while the IPN is a Polish state research institute in charge of education and archives, as well as the investigation of Nazi and communist crimes committed between 1917 and 1990.

During the election campaign, leading opposition politicians spoke about winding up the two institutions owing the belief that they had come under too much influence from the current government which is dominated by the governing Law and Justice (PiS).

But the United Surveys poll for radio RMF FM and the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna appeared to show that both the CBA and the IPN have the backing of the public.

According to the poll, 61 percent of the respondents are in favour of leaving the CBA in place while 27.5 percent want it to be eliminated. The answer “don’t know” was chosen by 11.5 percent of those surveyed.

Meanwhile, 64.7 percent of those polled were against the abolition of the IPN, while 23 percent supported it being disbanded.

Respondents were also asked about the construction of the Central Transportation Hub (CPK) which is a flagship government programme encompassing a new airport with road and rail links.

Up to 51.3 percent want its construction to continue after the change of government. The opposite view is held by 39.7 percent of respondents, and 9 percent have no opinion on the matter.

The poll for RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna was conducted by United Surveys on October 27-29 on a representative sample of 1,000 Poles.