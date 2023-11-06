Foreigners contribute to stable situation of Polish welfare

The number of migrants working in Poland and covered by the national pension social insurance scheme (FUS) has had a significant and positive impact on the fund.

Gertruda Uscinska, the head of ZUS, the agency which manages social insurance in Poland, told PAP on Monday, that the fund’s financial situation was stable after three quarters of this year.

“The Social Insurance Fund (FUS) revenues in January-September this year amounted to PLN 267.5 billion (EUR 60 bln),” she said. “A major part (of the revenue – PAP) came from social security contributions, which reached PLN 227.2 billion (EUR 50.97 bln), which is 77 percent of the plan, and an increase of 16.1 percent compared to 2022,” Uscinska said.

She added that the condition of FUS had been “significantly influenced” by the increasing number of foreigners in Poland.

“At the end of September this year, there were more than 1.1 million foreigners registered with ZUS, that is, 6.4 percent more than a year earlier,” Uscinska said.