President to make speech on new gov’t this evening

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has made a decision on the formation of the next government and will make a speech on the matter this evening, a presidential aide has said.

Marcin Mastalerek who advises the president on social affairs, posted on the X platform on Monday: “After consultations and deep consideration, President @AndrzejDuda has now made a decision regarding the so-called first step. The decision is final, so I recommend those who want to appeal to the President to watch the evening’s speech calmly.”

In the general election on October 15, the incumbent Law and Justice party failed to win enough parliamentary seats for an overall majority, leaving the way open for three opposition groupings to form a governing coalition.

Under the Polish constitution, the president can appoint the prime minister and task them with forming a government, but as no clear winner emerged from the election, just who Duda will ask has become a sources of intense speculation.