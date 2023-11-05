Third Way alliance will continue after election leader confirms

"We have summed up the elections. We confirmed our willingness to cooperate in parliament with Poland 2050, to continue the Third Way," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, PSL leader told reporters on Sunday.

Szymon Pulcyn/PAP

An alliance of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) and the centre-right Poland 2050, originally formed to run jointly in the October 15 parliamentary elections under the ‘Third Way’ banner, will continue working together, the PSL leader has said.

The PSL’s Main Council held a meeting in the southern city of Tarnow on Saturday to discuss the election results and determine further steps.

“This is one of the very important resolutions for us adopted yesterday,” he added.

Another key resolution adopted by PSL’s Main Council on Saturday was the one on creating a government coalition together with the Civic Coalition and the New Left, Kosianiak Kamysz said.

Both documents were adopted unanimously, he added.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also said that talks on the coalition agreement are ongoing and “work on the programme is “in the final stage.”

“We are ready to take over the government… we have a plan, we have a programme, we have an idea for Poland,” he added.

After the ruling law and Justice fell short of getting enough votes to give it a parliamentary majority in the recent general elections, three opposition groupings, Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the New Left, are hoping to form a joint government.