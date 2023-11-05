Coalition agreement to reach president on Nov. 13

President Andrzej Duda will be presented a coalition agreement on November 13 in accordance with our plan, a deputy chairwoman of the opposition Poland 2050 grouping has said.

“This will be a strong mathematical proof that 248 is more than 194,” Paulina Hennig-Kloska told a TVN24 private television programme on Sunday.

Three opposition groupings – Civic Coalition (KO), The New Left and The Third Way, consisting of Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party, collectively won 248 seats in a 460-seat parliament in the general election on October 15 and have asked the president to allow them to form a government and replace the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won 194 seats.

Duda met with the leaders of all parties taking seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, after which he said there were two groups that claim to have a majority and have proposed prime ministerial candidates. The two candidates, he said, were PiS’s Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, and Donald Tusk, the KO leader.

Henning-Kloska said that, in her opinion, asking Morawiecki to form a government “makes no sense at all.”

Morawiecki told the Interia portal on Saturday that he believed he would be able to convince MPs from other parties to form a ruling coalition.

“I have not been packed yet. I deeply believe that it will be possible to convince some MPs from other parties, surely not from KO, for whom sovereignty is important,” Morawiecki said, adding that the decision depended on the president.

Malgorzata Paprocka, minister at the President’s Office, said that, in the coming days, “the president will appoint a senior speaker of the Sejm who will lead the first sitting of the new lower house of parliament on November 13.”