Cyclist who randomly attacked pedestrians in Warsaw put in custody

A Warsaw court has ordered temporary detention of a cyclist who attacked two pedestrians with a machete in Warsaw.

On Friday evening the police apprehended a 37-year-old man who randomly attacked two people in the Bielany and Wola districts of the capital city earlier in the day.

Among the evidence seized from the man were a machete, pepper spray, a telescopic baton as well as a monitoring device. The victims have also been interviewed.

On Saturday, a Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office said it had commenced an investigation into the case.

Szymon Banna, a district attorney told PAP that the suspect faced six charges, including attempted murder and attempts to cause serious bodily injury.

Later on Saturday, a Warsaw court granted the prosecution’s request to apply pre-trial detention for a period of three months.

The suspect was interrogated on Saturday. If found guilty, the man faces a possible life sentence.