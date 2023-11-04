Machete-wielding cyclist faces charges after random attacks in Warsaw

A cyclist who was detained by police after attacking two pedestrians with a machete in Warsaw on Friday now faces six criminal charges.

On Saturday, a Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had commenced an investigation into the case of a 37-year-old man who randomly attacked two people in the Bielany and Wola districts of Warsaw.

Among the evidence seized from the man were a machete, pepper spray, a telescopic baton as well as a monitoring device, which is being inspected. The victims have also been interviewed.

At the time of his arrest, the man was sober.

Investigators have submitted a request to the court that the suspect be held in custody for three months.

Szymon Banna, a district attorney told PAP that the suspect faces six charges, including attempted murder and attempts to cause serious bodily injury.

The suspect was interrogated on Saturday. If found guilty, the man faces a possible life sentence.