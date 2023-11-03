Security chief dismisses Medvedev threats as ‘typical Kremlin hate’

An article written by former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, in which he describes Poland as a "dangerous enemy" and warns it risks "losing its statehood,” has been described by a senior Polish security official as "a show of hate typical of the Kremlin."

YANDER ZAMORA

Stanislaw Zaryn, deputy of the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, told PAP that the “aggressive” 8,000-word piece published on Thursday in government paper Rossiyskaya Gazeta was “filled with threats against Poland and Nato.”

Reuters reported on Thursday that the article by Medvedev, who currently chairs Moscow’s Security Council, stated in part: “We will treat it (Poland) precisely as a historical enemy. If there is no hope for reconciliation with the enemy, Russia should have only one and a very tough attitude regarding its fate.

“History has more than once delivered a merciless verdict to the presumptuous Poles: no matter how ambitious the revanchist plans may be, their collapse could lead to the death of Polish statehood in its entirety,” the article continued.

“Russian leaders have for many years provoked hatred towards Poland through propaganda activities,” Zaryn said. “Medvedev’s aggressive text is a show of hate typical of the Kremlin, filled with threats against Poland and Nato.”

Zaryn added that the article “perpetuates the main lies disseminated against Poland, at the same time proving that the Russian power elites treat Poland’s potential very seriously and see that our actions in recent years have significantly limited Russian influence in Europe.”

Zaryn pointed out that the article appeared as Russia was approaching Germany with proposals to re-start energy cooperation and launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as trying to present itself as a country ready for peace talks over the war in Ukraine. He said the text was merely an attempt to reset relations with Europe and return to political and economic cooperation.

“The price will be the death of more victims of Russian imperialism,” Zaryn said.