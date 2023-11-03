Poland among countries with lowest unemployment rate in EU

"Eurostat data confirm the stable situation on the labour market in Poland," Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister, announced on Friday.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Over recent years, Poland has been one of the countries with the lowest unemployment rates in the European Union, which is a success of the government’s policy, the family and social policy minister has said.

Poland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment remained stable at 2.8 percent in September versus August data, according to a harmonised unemployment report by the EU stats office, Eurostat.

“Eurostat data confirm the stable situation on the labour market in Poland,” Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister, announced on Friday. “September is the fourth month in which the unemployment rate in our country has remained at the same level – 2.8 percent.”

Thus, Poland ranked among the countries with the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, also including the Czech Republic (2.7 percent), and Malta (2.8 percent).

The figures show that, relative to the same period in 2022, the number of unemployed in Poland fell by 33,000. In September this year, according to Eurostat, 477,000 Poles were unemployed. In September 2022, the number of jobless was 510,000.

According to Malag, such a result is a success of the government’s policy.

“During the pandemic, we allocated hundreds of billions of zlotys in aid to support entrepreneurs and save jobs,” the family minister said. “We have protected Poles from the spectre of unemployment, which was the bane of the (post-communist – PAP) transformation period.”

The unemployment rate for September 2023 in the euro zone was 6.5 percent, and 6 percent across all EU states, according to the Eurostat report.

Spain and Greece are still struggling with the highest unemployment among EU countries, at 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively.