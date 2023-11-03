Polish unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.8 pct in September – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment remained stable at 2.8 percent in September versus August data, according to a harmonised unemployment report by EU stats office Eurostat.

The number of registered unemployed measured 477,000 at end-September, the same as at end-August.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate remained unchanged month on month in September 2023 and stood at 5.0 percent.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies. Poland’s GUS reports on all unemployed people registered at labour offices, including those not currently looking for work, while Eurostat only takes into account active job seekers.