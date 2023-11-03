Stunning mural inspired by ‘beauty and tradition’ of Łowicz becomes largest in Poland

Artist Marek ‘Looney’ Rybowski set about creating the 135m x 33m design showing children in local costumes in an orchard surrounded by animals and nature.

Press materials

The largest mural in Poland has appeared on the wall of a food production company in Łowicz.

Inspired by the region’s beauty and tradition, artist Marek ‘Looney’ Rybowski set about creating the 135m x 33m design showing children in local costumes in an orchard surrounded by animals and nature.

Covered with an anti-smog varnish which will absorb over 21 tons of carbon dioxide and 152 kg of nitrogen oxides annually, the mural took the team of 10 artists from the Wakeuptime studio two weeks to paint and four lifts.

The stunning mural was commissioned by the Agros Nova (Maspex Group) company to celebrate the launch if its new tomato processing line. Press materials

Commissioned by the Agros Nova (Maspex Group) company to celebrate the launch if its new tomato processing line, the firm posted on LinkedIn: “Considering the value of regional color, an ecological mural with an area of as much as 3,500 m2 was created on one of the walls of the Agros Nova warehouse hall.

“A special anti-smog varnish was used to create the largest mural in Poland, which will absorb pollution from all vehicles moving within the plant every day.

“Together we create a future that is more sustainable and fuller of creativity.”

Covered with an anti-smog varnish which will absorb over 21 tons of carbon dioxide and 152 kg of nitrogen oxides annually, the mural took the team of 10 artists from the Wakeuptime studio two weeks to paint and four lifts. Press materials

Street artist Rybowski added: “Together with the Maspex Group, I worked on a unique project.

“In recent weeks, the largest mural in Poland was created by me and my colleagues on the wall of the production plant in Łowicz.

“The mural design combines aspects important for the Maspex Group brands, such as nature, Polishness, fruit, nature and integrates them into the landscape of Łowicz.

“On the wall we showed fragments of the culture of Łowicz and the surrounding area, the landscape of Łowicz fields, animals and raw materials used in the plant: tomatoes and strawberries.

Rybowski said: “On the wall we showed fragments of the culture of Łowicz and the surrounding area, the landscape of Łowicz fields, animals and raw materials used in the plant: tomatoes and strawberries. Press materials

“I am glad that my project will accompany the residents of Łowicz, the plant’s employees and everyone who will visit the area.”

Gdańsk-born Rybowski has been involved with graffiti art since 1995 and is the co-founder of the first Tri-City group of graffiti artists (DSC).

His works have been shown in individual and collective exhibitions in Poland and abroad.

The previous largest mural in Poland was The Witcher by Jakub Rebelka built in 2021 and covered 2,000 m2.