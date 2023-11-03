Most IT specialist visa holders never came to Poland – press

AA/ABACA

Although Poland issued over 90,000 visas for IT specialists from the east under a special programme, only around one in seven of those who were invited ever came to the country, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Friday.

Rzeczpospolita wrote that, according to data available until September 30, 2023, over the last three years the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued 93,512 visas under the ‘Poland.Business Harbour’ programme, mostly to citizens of Belarus, but also to Ukrainians and to Russians, even after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The paper reported that the institutions responsible for the scheme – the MFA, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), and the Ministry of Development and Technology – were unable to provide data on how many visa recipients were living and working in Poland.

Rzeczpospolita obtained data from the headquarters of the Polish Border Guard (SG) that only 13,500 foreigners had entered the country since 2020 on the basis of visas issued under the programme.

“What happened to 80,000 foreigners?” Rzeczpospolita asked. “The SG admits that it is a national visa, so those holding it can only work in Poland.”

The paper cited PAIH spokesman Marcin Graczyk as saying the visa programme was used by some of the biggest foreign investors in Poland and that since the start of the programme, companies had registered more than 83,000 people for relocation.