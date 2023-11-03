Polish FM concerned by Russia’s withdrawal from nuclear-test treaty

The Polish foreign ministry has expressed concerns over Russia’s withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, signed a law annulling Russia’s ratification of the CTBT, the Reuters and Associated Press news agencies reported on Thursday.

The Polish Foreign Ministry commented on the information in a statement:

“We have received with serious concern the news of Russia’s withdrawal from ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). The decision was taken after months of irresponsible rhetoric and nuclear threats, during the ongoing illegal aggression against Ukraine. This unjustified and unprecedented step represents a further weakening of the international security architecture.”

The ministry said that Russia, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), committed to working towards the early implementation of the CTBT, in line with the principle of irreversibility of arms control measures.

The CTBT is a key instrument for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the foreign ministry continued, stressing that “it is the guardian of standards prohibiting nuclear tests.”

Poland has been part of the CTBT since 1999. Ratified by 178 states, the CTBT has not entered into force due to the lack of ratification by eight countries from the core list of 44 states. The countries that have either not signed, or acceded to the treaty include the US, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.

Some Western experts fear that Russia may be considering conducting a nuclear test to discourage Western countries from supporting Ukraine militarily. If this were to happen, it could initiate a new era of nuclear tests by the world’s superpowers.

Russia has never conducted a nuclear test since the collapse of the USSR. The last nuclear test in the Soviet Union took place in 1990 and in the US in 1992.