Poland files for EUR 1.3 bln loan from European Investment Bank

Poland’s Development Ministry has filed for a EUR 1.3 billion loan for the co-financing with EU funds of priority investments in the 2021-2027 programming period, the European Investment Bank (EIB) said on its website.

“The project is fully consistent with EU priority objectives,” the bank said, adding that its role is to facilitate the financing of Poland’s operational programmes under the EU 2021-2027 financial perspective.

“The project aims to support Poland in promoting economic, social, and territorial cohesion, supporting key EU priorities,” the EIB said.

This will also support the “the redressing of regional imbalances” in Poland the bank added.