PMI inches up to 44.5 pts in Oct. from 43.9 pts in Sept. – S&P Global

Poland’s manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index, PMI, edged up to 44.5 pts in October from 43.9 pts in September as the overall downturn eased for the second month running, according to a report by S&P Global.

“Business conditions at Polish manufacturers continued to deteriorate sharply in October,” S&P Global wrote in the report on Poland.

“That said, the overall downturn eased for the second month running, mainly reflecting softer declines in new orders and employment,” the agency added.

These contrasted, S&P underlined, with faster reductions in output, backlogs and purchasing as firms aimed to scale back operations and deplete inventories.

“The latest data signalled a further improvement in supply chains and lower input prices, which fed through to another

cut in manufacturing output prices as firms competed for a shrinking pool of business,” the agency concluded.