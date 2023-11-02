More Chunmoo rocket launchers arrive in Poland

Mariusz Błaszczak/X

Deliveries of South-Korean made K239 Chunmoo missile launchers for the Polish Army are underway, the defence minister has said.

“The unloading of the launchers mounted on the Jelcz (Polish-made chassis) and four units, also to be mounted on the Polish chassis, is ongoing in the port of Gdansk,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on X on Thursday.

He said that the Polish Army has already been equipped with two complete K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery launchers mounted on the Jelcz chassis and a further 15 Chunmoo units will be put together in the Stalowa Wola steelmill in Poland.

Blaszczak said that a total of 218 launchers, along with logistics and training packages and ammunition supplies, will be delivered to the Polish armed forces.

Poland purchased the Chunmoo units under a contract worth USD 3.55 billion. They are to be delivered to Poland between 2023 and 2027. The first three launchers were mounted on the Polish chassis in South Korea and shipped to Poland. Further Chunmoo units will be placed on the Polish-made chassis in Stalowa Wola.

Poland has recently ordered other modern military hardware from South Korea, including K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 combat trainer aircraft, in reaction to increased threats from Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War Two.