Police vow to continue manhunt despite diver death

Albert Zawada/PAP

Police looking for a man suspected of killing his six-year-old son have vowed to continue the hunt despite the death of search and rescue diver.

Grzegorz Borys, 44, has been on the run since the body of his son was discovered on October 20 in the coastal city of Gdynia.

The hunt has been concentrated on the Tricity Landscape Park, which lies between the Gdynia districts of Karwiny and Chwarzno.

The search will continue even after an accident in which a diver taking part in the search died.

The 27-year-old diver was pulled unconscious out of a body of water near Lipowa Street. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“Despite the tragedy that happened on Wednesday, the death of a diver from the Specialised Water and Diving Rescue Group ‘Gdansk’, we are not stopping the search for Grzegorz Borys,” said Commander Karina Kaminska, the spokesperson for the Gdynia police, on Thursday.

Kaminska said that roughly 1,000 officers of the Police, Military Police, Fire Brigade and Border Guard were involved in the search.