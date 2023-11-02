Piece of cake! Silesian cake decorators win world championships in cake design with musical theme

Seeing off competition from 24 competitors from around the world, Angelika Chwyć and Renata Martyna took the world championship crown in a competition that saw cakes transformed into works of art under the title ‘The Music of your Nation.’

Cake Designers World Championship

Cake decorators from Silesia have proved you CAN have your cake and eat it after taking first place at the international Cake Designers World Championship in Milan.

Seeing off competition from 24 competitors from around the world, Angelika Chwyć and Renata Martyna took the world championship crown in a competition that saw cakes transformed into works of art under the title ‘The Music of your Nation.’

Their winning cake, packed with intricate details and boasting small human figurines including Fryderyk Chopin. Cake Designers World Championship

Their winning cake, packed with intricate details and boasting small human figurines including Fryderyk Chopin, singer Michał Szpak who represented Poland at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, pop legend Edyta Górniak in the outfit from her performance in Eurovision 1994, along with Kayah and Małgorzata Ostrowska among others

Delighted Angelika said: “Preparing a show cake which – importantly – travels abroad to the contest in its entirety, starts with the project. “First we created a design, but not a detailed one – just an outline of proportions, because that was the most important thing so that we know more or less what we are aiming for.”

The cake also features singer Michał Szpak who represented Poland at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. Angelika Chwyć

“Together they form a unique combination, aimed at creating majestic works.

“It was explained that the focus was only on the four elements. Earth was presented as the classical music, the basis not only of the physical cake, but also the basis of inspiration for old generations.

“Later there was water, which in our cake was described as pop and entertainment music, then fire as rock music.

All the competitor’s cake consisted of four parts, and each was named after an element: Earth (classical music), water (pop/light music), fire (rock music), wind (folk music). Renata Martyna

“And lastly, at the top; the extensive highland layer was air, which it was called wind, and it was displayed as folkloric music.”

This is the second time in a row that Poland has walked away from the competition.

In 2019 Jowita Woszczyńska from Bydgoszcz saw off 17 other competitors to take the crown.

Writing on her Facebook page, Renata (pictured with Angelika R) said: “What a wonderful time. A great team of judges headed by Kristina Rado.” Renata Martyna

She added: “The beginning of this journey began at the Polish Championship in cake decorating at Expo Sweet where together with Angelika Chwyć we won a gold medal and qualifications for the World Cake Decorating Championship Milan 2023.” Cake Designers World ChampionshipMatteo Cutolo, president of this organization said: “The role of the cake designer has become fundamental over the years: the artist decorator must complete the work of the pastry chef, like two arts that travel in parallel.”

Writing on her Facebook page, Renata added: “What a wonderful time. A great team of judges headed by Kristina Rado.

“The beginning of this journey began at the Polish Championship in cake decorating at Expo Sweet where together with Angelika Chwyć we won a gold medal and qualifications for the World Cake Decorating Championship Milan 2023.”