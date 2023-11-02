Poland extends border controls with Slovakia

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Temporary checks on Poland’s border with Slovakia will be extended for another 20 days, until November 22, according to a new regulation.

Poland first imposed controls on border with Slovakia on October 4. The checks were originally put in place for 10 days but then were prolonged by another 20 days to November 2.

On Thursday, a new regulation signed by Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister, came into force prolonging them again until November 22.

Under the regulation, the border with Slovakia can be crossed at eight road and three rail crossings and 11 pedestrian crossings, but cannot be crossed at such points as mountain trails in the Tatra Mountains.

The Polish government says its decisions to step up controls are in line with the Schengen Code, and are aimed at curbing the traffic of illegal migrants entering Europe via the so-called Balkan route.