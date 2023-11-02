New government will inherit budget in good shape says PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said the next government will be “bequeathed a budget in good shape”.

The prime minister’s comments come amid speculation that Poland’s state finances may be at odds with their official government description.

On Thursday the newspaper Rzeczpospolita wrote that a new report by the Institute of Public Finance entitled ‘The Real Budget’ has found that the state finances “may be even worse than expected”.

According to the report, the budget deficit may actually amount to PLN 277 billion (EUR 62 bln), not the PLN 165 billion (EUR 36.9 bln) assumed by the current government.

But Morawiecki wrote: “The next government will be bequeathed a budget in good shape. In better shape than anyone could have expected after a pandemic, an energy crisis or Russia’s aggression against our neighbour.”

The opposition, he added, by trying to discredit the shape of the budget, is trying to wriggle out of its election promises.

“The opposition wants to justify the withdrawal of unfunded commitments made to the Polish people during the election campaign,” the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

Negotiations are currently underway on the formation of a new government following the general election on October 15.