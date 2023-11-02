Coalition agreement may be ready next week says New Left MP

"The coalition talks are going well today," said Krzysztof Gawkowski from the New Left on Thursday in an interview for television new channel TVN 24.

The coalition agreement to form the next Polish government may be struck during the Thursday and Friday talks between the leaders, says senior member of the New Left.

The heads of the three opposition groupings, Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the New Left, have been in negotiations for the past week after they jointly won the majority of parliamentary seats in the October 15 general elections.

Their goal is to sign an agreement before the first sitting of the new Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, which has been set by President Andrzej Duda as November 13.

"It appears that by November 13 we will be able to say: Mister President, we are now not only ready to declare our intent (to form a coalition – PAP), but also that we have a coalition agreement.

“It may be announced next week,” he added.