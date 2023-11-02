Tusk will give up on claim for WWII damages from Germany says deputy FM

A Polish deputy foreign minister has said that Donald Tusk, who will probably become the next prime minister, could scupper efforts to claim reparations from Germany for war crimes and the destruction of the country during the Nazi occupation.

Last year the Polish government, dominated by the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the Second World War along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion.

However, the government, which will soon end its term of office, has struggled to get results with Germany maintaining the issue of reparations is closed.

Berlin argues that Poland waived all claims against Germany during communist times. The PiS government has countered this saying that at that time Poland could not make fully sovereign decisions as it was a communist satellite of Moscow.

On Thursday, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a deputy foreign minister, told private broadcaster RMF FM that he thought the next Polish government, if led by the current opposition leader Donald Tusk, may give up on trying to get reparations.

“I am afraid that the head of (the main opposition party Civic Platform) PO, Donald Tusk, will trade the issue of war reparations from Germany for beads,” he replied.

“These will not even be reparations, but some compensation for a small group of survivors.”

But, Mularczyk added, PiS will not let the issue fade away.

“We have a report that describes in detail the amount that Poland has the right to demand for war damage and war crimes committed in Poland by Germany,” he added.