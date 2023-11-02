We want to evacuate all Poles from Gaza Strip says Polish deputy FM

Attempts to evacuate 20 Polish citizens from the Gaza Strip are being hindered by both sides in the conflict, said Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister.

The Israeli Defence Force said on Wednesday it had struck more than 11,000 targets in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war triggered by the Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a deputy foreign minister, said that there were still Polish citizens in Gaza and that talks were being held with Egypt, the United States and Qatar on their evacuation.

According to Pawel Jablonski, also a deputy foreign minister, Israel is “invoking war conditions” as a reason why it is difficult to get people out while Hamas is “hindering evacuation because it wants to keep people in the controlled areas”.

“However, we will not stop trying to ensure that our compatriots are evacuated safely,” says Jablonski.

Anna Maria Zukowska, a New Left MP who sits on the Polish-Israeli parliamentary group, will soon be travelling to Israel, reported the newspaper Fakt. In an interview Zukowska said she wants to visit places affected by the Hamas attacks, to talk to city authorities and the heads of communities from which people have been kidnapped.

“There are Polish citizens among the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, so are our compatriots in the Gaza Strip, so it is necessary to act,” the MP told the newspaper.

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, over 8,300 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.