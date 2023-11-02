In the dead of the night: Zaduszki, the day when the spirits of the dead were thought to be out and about

People light candles on the grave as part of the zaduszki traditions.

Kalbar/TFN

Mexico may be famous for its Day of the Dead celebrations, but in Polish culture the beginning of November is just as important, if perhaps less spectacular.

After people have left the cities to head to home villages and towns to plant candles on the graves of deceased relatives on November 1 comes the All Souls, the second day of the holiday known as Zaduszki (from Polish for “for the souls”).

In the old days even churches were closed because it was believed dead priests would be saying mass.Kalbar/TFN

It may be a minor feast in the Roman Catholic Church calendar but to the Polish villagers, Zaduszki held inescapable fascination. As recently as the 19th century, this was the day of sacrifice to the dead, commemorated in perhaps the most important work of Polish literature, ‘Dziady’ by Adam Mickiewicz.

Zaduszki now serves as another day for visiting cemeteries and lighting candles.Kalbar/TFN

Written over the 1820s and 1830s, the unfinished verse play is set on the night of November 1 to 2 and shows villagers in a celebration that summons the spirits of the local dead while Polish patriots languish in Russian prison, and a person who committed suicide victim because of unrequited love pays an unexpected visit to a priest. While its place in the history of Polish culture was guaranteed anyway, the events of March 1968 added to its relevance, as a ban on a performance of the play provoked mass protests by students and a massive crackdown by the state accompanied by an anti-Semitic purge.

A priest and members of the public make their way to a cemetery.Kalbar/TFN

The custom of holding a feast on Zaduszki that was believed to feed the dead came from a belief that all the souls in purgatory were free to roam the earth on that one day of the year. They would often take the form of a “dziad” or a homeless vagabond which meant the poorest in Polish society would often be invited in for the feast.

This was all for the best since it was not a safe day to be outside. Villagers would stay indoors for fear of meeting the dead and music was forbidden in case it attracted their attention. Inns were closed, as were churches – particularly churches since deceased priests would celebrate mass for their fellow dead and it would be extremely dangerous for the living to see.

A Warsaw cemetery fills up with the faithful.Kalbar/TFN

Not much remains of these habits in contemporary Poland with Zaduszki now serving as another day for visiting cemeteries and lighting candles. The sight of a Polish cemetery on an early November evening, with candles on every grave is one of the unmissable experiences of living in Poland.