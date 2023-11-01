Civilians should be allowed to safely leave Gaza Strip, Polish FM says

Polish foreign minister has appealed to both sides of the conflict in Gaza to enable safe evacuation of civilians from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday it had struck more than 11,000 targets in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the ongoing war initiated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack on Israel from this territory on October 7.

Reacting to the news, Zbigniew Rau, Polish foreign minister, wrote on X that “Both parties to the Gaza conflict should immediately cease hostilities and allow civilians to safely leave the Gaza Strip.”

He added that the staff of Polish diplomatic and consular service and the foreign ministry “are making every effort to help the trapped Poles escape the war zone.”

“We are doing everything to ensure that they are safe again,” Rau wrote.

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, over 8,300 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.