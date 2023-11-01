Poland tops list of EU pumpkin producers

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has been the EU’s largest pumpkin producer since 2020, according to a government agriculture support centre.

Over the last ten years, pumpkin production in Poland grew eight times to 400,000 tonnes annually, the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR) reported, quoting Eurostat data.

According to Eurostat, in the years 2014-2020, Poland’s pumpkin cultivation area grew from 1,100 hectares to 8,900 hectares, and pumpkin harvest increased from 48,000 tonnes in 2014 to around 400,000 in 2022.

The EU’s total pumpkin production exceeded 1 million tonnes in 2022, up by 3 percent year on year, with Poland’s share reaching nearly 40 percent.

In 2022, Poland was followed by France (207,000 tonnes), Spain (128,000 tonnes) and Germany (93,000 tonnes).