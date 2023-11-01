A tomb with a view: Stunning photos of Powązki cemetery and the fascinating stories of the men and women buried within

Krzysztof Kieślowski (1941-1996) was a world-wide known film director. The British Film Institute listed him as number two in the top ten film directors of modern times. A highly praised and innovative artist, after his untimely death, he deserved a special gravestone. And he got one, designed by Krzysztof M. Bednarski. It is a sculpture of two hands forming an oblong space; the view as if through a film camera, a typical gesture of every film director framing a picture on film set. The gravestone is now widely recognised as one the most iconic tombs in the world.

With over 1 million graves, covering over 100 acres and dating back to 1790, Powązki cemetery is one of the oldest and noblest in Warsaw.

Maja Berezowska (1893-1978) was a painter, cartoonist and caricaturist. While working in Paris, in 1935 she sketched a few caricatures of Adolf Hitler. The German embassy sent the case to court, accusing the artist of insulting the head of state. Berezowska was not punished by the French court, but after the invasion of Poland, the unforgiving and vindictive Germans sentenced her to death and shipped her off to Ravensbrück concentration camp. Miraculously, she survived, and after the war continued her artistic life painting and drawing sensual, passionate and erotic illustrations praising life and love.

Stefan Rachoń (1906-2001) was a Polish violinist and conductor. At the end of WWII he founded the Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra where he remained as its musical director for nearly three decades. In Poland his name is almost a synonym for radio orchestras. Married for 40 years to opera singer Barbara Nieman, after her death they were not only buried together but their faces, which were carved in stone, now look at each other for all eternity.

Xawery Dunikowski (1875-1964). Probably the most important Polish sculptor of the 20th century, honoured with a museum devoted exclusively to his sculptures, he became one of the longest-serving prisoners of the Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz where he was assigned the number 774. Dunikowski's tombstone, a sculptor by his pupil, renowned sculptor Barbara Zbrożyna, is itself a work of art and is among the most outstanding and unparalleled examples of tomb art in the world.

Wojciech Fangor (1922-2015). A graphic artist, painter and one of the founders of the famous Polish School of Posters, his exceptional art became part of everyday life for the inhabitants of Warsaw. For it was Fangor who was responsible for the expressive typography of the capital's underground station names. The sculpture by Polish-Italian sculptor Krzysztof M. Bednarski, corresponds to the vivid and neon-like colours of Fangor's paintings.

Jan Marcin Szancer (1902-1973). A Polish-Jewish visual artist, stage and film scenographer, first artistic director for Polish Public Television and a professor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, Szancer was best known as a book illustrator. Of the 200-plus books he illustrated the most outstanding were for children's books written by some of Poland's most renowned writers. Each picture he drew was signed with his characteristic initials – JMS. The most striking thing about his gravestone are these initials which serve as an eternal trademark of excellence in Polish illustration of children's books.

Wojciech Młynarski (1941-2017). A popular and important songwriter whose lyrics helped shape modern Polish vocabulary, the texts of Młynarski's songs were considered poetry and as such were published as poetry books. On one of these was an illustration by the renowned Polish painter Jerzy Duda-Gracz, showing a cartoon-like figure of the songwriter. It was so good, and accurate, that after Młynarski's death a copy of it was chosen to decorate poet's grave.

An outstanding gynaecologist and humanist with nearly 300 publications to his name, Professor Romuald Dębski passed away in December 2018 at the age of 62. As head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the Medical Center of Postgraduate Education at the Bielański Hospital in Warsaw, his clinic was voted best gynaecological clinic in Poland several times by the Medical Tribune ranking. He was decorated three times for his work, being awarded the Golden Cross of Merit, the Medal of the National Education Commission and the Honorary Badge "For Merit to Health Care".

