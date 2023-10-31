Hunt for Gdynia murder suspect moves to crime scene vicinity

The manhunt for a sailor suspected of killing his six-year-old son, now into its twelfth day, has moved to the area near the crime scene.

Forty-four-year-old Grzegorz Borys is wanted in connection with the death of his son in an attack which took place on the morning of October 20 in a flat on Gornicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the coastal city of Gdynia.

For the last several days, police have been combing a forest near Gdynia which they believe to be a possible hiding place.

But on Monday the search for the suspect moved towards the vicinity of his flat in Gdynia-Fikakowo with divers searching nearby wetlands.

On Tuesday morning, the police, backed by Military Police officers, set up a checkpoint on the bridge over the Tri-City Bypass in Gdynia-Fikakowo.

Police officers also searched wooded areas not far from a site where a tracker dog lost Borys’s scent on the day of the murder.

According to news website wp.pl, on Monday, Military Police officers found near Zrodla Marii Street a backpack with cash that could have belonged to the suspect. Officially, both the police and the Military Police have not confirmed that it belonged to Borys but they have also failed to deny that a new clue to the suspect’s whereabouts has been found.

Despite the hunt spreading to areas near the crime scene, the police appear to believe that the forest surrounding the Tri-City remains the most probable location of the suspect.

CCTV cameras recorded Borys running to the nearby forest not long after the murder took place.

On Saturday, police said the suspect was equipped and prepared to survive in the wild.

Borys is also now the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, which is “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” according to the agency’s website.